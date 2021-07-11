Euro 2020: England vs Italy final live telecast begins at 12:30 am tonight

-
The grand finale of Uefa European Championship will be played between England and Italy on July 12 (Monday 12:30 AM, Indian time) at the Wembley Stadium in London. A strong 60,000 crowd at the stadium will be asking one question: Is it coming home or going Rome?
Italy vs England head-to-head
Both teams have fought against each other for a total of 27 times. Italy came out on top in 10 of those while England managed 8 wins. However, where it matters the most, England could win just one out of 8 competitive matches against Italy. The three lions haven’t won a match since their win against the Azzurri in a World Cup qualifying match in 1978.
That is their only competitive win in 8 matches and since then have lost 4 and drawn 2. Their last defeat came at the group stage of 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling played for England in that defeat while Salvatore Sirigu, Giorgio Chiellini, Marco Verratti, and Ciro Immobile represented Italy. Two years prior to the 2014 World Cup, England also suffered a defeat against the Italians in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012, last Euro fixture between the two side.
However, if past was anything to go by, England would not have progressed from the semi-final as the record shows (Previous to Euro 2020 semi-final, England had managed just one semi-final win out of 5).
Know about Euro Cup 2021 today’s match and Italy vs England final match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here
When will England vs Italy final match begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for England vs Italy final match is 12:30 am IST at Wembley Stadium, London on July 12.
How to watch the live telecast of England vs Italy final match?
The live telecast of Italy vs England football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of Italy vs England final?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Italy vs England football match.
How to watch live telecast of Euro Cup 2021 final for free?
Doordarshan will live broadcast the England vs Italy final for free on its terrestrial network.
