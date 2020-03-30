Coronavirus pandemic: BCCI yet to make a decision on IPL 2020, says report

-
-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not taken its final decision on the fate of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) asn country is under a 21-day Covid-19 or coronavirus lockdown, reported new agency ANI.
They also went on to say that the board is monitoring the situation.
"No decision has been taken on IPL yet, we are closely monitoring the situation, and we will take a call accordingly," ANI quoted BCCI sources.
Earlier this month, BCCI has postponed the IPL 2020 to April 15 from March 29 as a precautionary measure.
"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," the BCCI had said in an official statement.
The board also assured that it will work in unison with the Sports Ministry and will adhere to the guidelines issued.
The 13th edition of IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.