Covid-19: Delhi Capitals help city's families get back on their feet

-
ALSO READ
IPL: Delhi Capitals ropes in Amre as assistant coach for next two seasons
CSK should not retain Dhoni if there's a mega auction, says Aakash Chopra
Punjab CM urges BCCI to include Mohali Cricket stadium for IPL 2021
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
IPL will help in T20 World Cup preparation, says Billings
-
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals launched an initiative to support the city's marginalised families, aptly named SMILE -- Supporting Marginalised Individuals through Livelihood and Empowerment.
Through this project, the GMR and JSW co-owned franchise aims to help families who lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic. To ensure sustainable and lasting impact, the initiative has been launched in collaboration with SHODH -- A Delhi-based non-profit and social developmental organisation, which focuses on implementing research-based interventions to tackle social issues.
After conducting thorough COVID impact surveys and research, 50 families in need were identified in Delhi's Srinivaspuri and Burari localities. At a recent event held at the GMR Foundation, these families were gifted pushcarts which will enable them to generate incomes by setting up mobile shops to sell vegetables, food, tea, clothes and so on. Their progress will be monitored and evaluated in the coming months, and further assistance will be provided as and when required.
In addition to this, the franchise also distributed 1,100 COVID-19 safety kits in the slum areas surrounding the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. These kits consisted of hygiene essentials like masks, sanitiser, nail cutters and handwash to promote safe practices amid the ongoing pandemic.
Speaking on the SMILE initiative, Delhi Capitals Director & CEO Vinod Bisht said, "Delhi Capitals is committed towards giving back to the city and helping people get back on their feet after a challenging year. Through this initiative, we hope to bring some joy to these families and safeguard their future. The spirit of Delhi is indomitable, and together we can defeat all adversity, both on and off the field.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor