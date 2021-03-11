IPL brand value fell 8.7% in 2020 amid Covid-19 pandemic: Report

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
IPL 2021 mini auction: Available purse, remaining player slots of all teams
IPL 2021 mini auction: Mumbai Indians pick Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 20 lakh
Unacademy, Dream11 eye IPL 2021 title rights; Vivo may exit sponsorship
Steve Smith to Harbhajan: List of top players in IPL 2021 mini auction
-
For the first time in seven years, the brand value of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in dollar terms fell 8.7 per cent in 2020, according to a Duff & Phelps report released on Wednesday, as Covid-19 challenges hit franchisee revenues, gate receipts, and food and beverage sales.
In rupee terms, the drop is 3.6 per cent, the report said.
The T20 tournament was played for a TV and digital audience only last year and shifted to the United Arab Emirates in view of rising Covid-19 infections in India. Consequently, TV viewership of IPL 2020 surged to its highest ever as in-home audiences lapped up the tournament, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC).
Advertising volumes too surged, with digital and internet economy brands marking their presence well across properties, whether it was title sponsorship (Dream11) or last-minute advertising.
All eight franchisees, however, saw their brand value fall in 2020, Duff & Phelps said, as most struggled with lower sponsorship revenue and off-field issues. Fan engagement and meet and greet events were missing. And franchisee sponsorship deals were down almost 15-20 per cent in the 2020 edition.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor