Covid-19 forces Sports Authority of India to shut its training centres

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday confirmed that it has decided to close its 67 training centres due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
"In view of rising cases of Covid 19, the Sports Authority of India has decided to close the 67 SAI Training Centres across the country," stated an official statement.
"The decision also comes in the wake of directives issued by various states to suspend sporting activities for the safety of athletes. The STCs will be reopened after reviewing the situation in due course of time," it added.
India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
A total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513).
About 1,552 patients infected with the new variant have recovered. The Ministry further informed that the active caseload in the country currently stands at 7,23,619 which account for 2.03 per cent of the country's total number of cases.
