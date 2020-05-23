Covid-19 to change cricket for good: ICC mulls a slew of radical measures

-
Watching cricket will change after the sport's managers recommended a slew of measures for resuming games in the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recommended the appointment of chief medical officers a 14-day pre-match isolation training camp and use of gloves by umpires while handling the ball, as international cricket plotted its return from the coronavirus hiatus.
As member nations ease restrictions imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at getting the sport up and running around the world while at the same time maintaining the highest safety protocols.
How cricket is set to change:
- ICC has recommended the appointment of a chief medical or a bio-safety officer to ensure all the respective government guidelines are followed as players return to training.
- A pre-match isolation training camp that will involve temperature checks and Covid-19 testing at least 14 days prior to travel.
- The ICC has also asked for the formulation of an adequate testing plan during practice and match situation.
- Players should not be handing over caps, towels, jumpers etc. to the umpires between overs, while the on-field officials have to use gloves while handling the ball.
- In its release, the ICC said it seeks to only provide a framework with practical suggestions on how member nations can resume cricket once the pandemic subsides.
- ICC advised its affiliates to work in tandem with their respective governments to work their way back into cricketing activities.
- The ICC called on the respective boards to provide a safe workplace for the cricketers, which entails risk assessment of training and match venues.
- ICC recommended maintaining a 1.5m distance (or as directed by the respective governments) between players at all times, and thorough sanitisation of personal equipment.
- As far as the bowlers are concerned, the apex body has issued specific guidelines considering their workload and the risk they run of getting injured.
- The ICC also recommended for a larger squad for reduced workload.
- The ICC also suggested format-specific training periods for bowlers all over the world, allowing them a minimum of 5-6 weeks of training, with the last three weeks involving bowling at match intensity in order to facilitate their return to T20Is.
- The minimum preparation period for ODIs has been set at six weeks while for Tests, it recommended a preparation time of up to 2-3 months with the last 4-5 weeks involving bowling at full throttle.