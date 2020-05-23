Covid-19 to change cricket for good: ICC mulls a slew of radical measures

Watching cricket will change after the sport's managers recommended a slew of measures for resuming games in the pandemic.

The (ICC) has recommended the appointment of chief medical officers a 14-day pre-match isolation training camp and use of gloves by umpires while handling the ball, as international cricket plotted its return from the hiatus.

As member nations ease restrictions imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at getting the sport up and running around the world while at the same time maintaining the highest safety protocols.