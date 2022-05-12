CSK vs MI: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

Each match is a do or die match for the Chennai Supre Kings and this one against the is even more important as a victory in this one would not only keep the hopes alive for the Super Kings but also give them confidence that they can win their remaining two games and present a prepare a perfect case for entry into the Playoffs.

Chennai will no doubt be suffering from Ravindra Jadeja being ruled out of the entire season, but they would want their other players to stand up and deliver to win this match against a struggling .

CSK vs MI Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between Chennai and Mumbai too and it might be a high scoring bonanza

CSK vs MI Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 03:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 07:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. The temperature will be fluctuating between 33 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the Chennai and Mumbai match will see players battling the heatwave.

CSK vs MI Live Streaming

The CSK vs MI match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Chennai and Mumbai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would the CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between CSK and MI would begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on May 07, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch MS Dhoni’s face Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 match between CSK and MI can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.