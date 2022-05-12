CSK vs MI: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 59

-
-
Mumbai Indians lost big time to Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game and gave a lease of life to the franchise which was almost out of the Playoffs race. Now, Rohit Sharma’s men will be up against yet another franchise in form of Chennai Super Kings whose playoffs hopes are hanging by a thread and they need to win big against Mumbai to keep that hope alive for the remaining two league games.
The match between the two sides begins at 07:30 PM tonight, i.e. on May 12, 2022.
Here's how the Playing 11 of CSK and MI would look like
Since Ravindra Jadeja is not going to be available for the Chennai super Kings anymore this season, it seems like Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana will remain the only two spinning options. Shivam Dube will be part of the Playing 11 as a pure batter. No changes are expected in the team until and unless last minutes injuries are reported.
As for the Mumbai Indians, Pollard is failing miserably consistently and hence Dewald Brevis could be tried in his place. Also in place of Ramandeep Singh, someone like Hrithik Shokeen or R Sanjay Yadav could be tropes who will provide the extra bowling option too.
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
MI Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh/Anmolpreet Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Karthikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Toss Timing and Details
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Chennai captain MS Dhoni and Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RR vs DC toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
CSK IPL 2022 Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma
MI IPL 2022 Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis
