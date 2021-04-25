JUST IN
IPL 2021 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, CSK vs RCB: Coin flip at 3 pm IST today

The live toss for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL match will take place at 3:00 pm IST today. Check CSK vs RCB live playing 11 and toss updates here

IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings | IPL Champions

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
In Match 19 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai today. RCB has won all its four matches and leads the standings. CSK, on the other hand, has hit back after losing its opener to claim three straight wins for the second spot in the points table.

Both the teams are likely to field an unchanged playing 11 from their previous matches.
 
CSK vs RCB LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
CSK vs RCB Live streaming and telecast details
 
The CSK vs RCB match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for IPL live score and CSK vs RCB match updates…

