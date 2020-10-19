LIVE: IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: Who will replace Bravo in CSK playing 11?
MS Dhoni's CSK and Steve Smith's RR would look to clinch crucial 2 points to stay in the playoffs contention. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings | IPL Champions
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
MS Dhoni and during CSK vs SRH IPL match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 2nd October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In today’s match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Both CSK and RR have struggled so far with just three wins from nine games. With the playoffs not so far away, both have a tough task ahead.
CSK vs RR live toss updates: The coin flip between Chennai’s MS Dhoni and Rajasthan's Steve Smith will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss and put pressure on the opposition.
CSK vs RR playing 11 probables: Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out for at least a few days due to a groin injury, CSK will look to bring another all-rounder in his place
Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur.
Rajasthan Royals
Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (Wk), Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.
IPL live score: RCB vs KKR full scorecard
CSK vs RR live streaming details
The CSK vs RR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow CSK vs RR live match updates here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More