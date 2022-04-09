CSK vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 17

-
Only the changes in the Playing 11 could make way for changes in the attitudes of both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad as they face up against each other in their fourth and third match respectively. The match would take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and begin at 03:30 pm on April 09, 2022.
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Toss Timing
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja and Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of CSK and SRH would look like
Sunrisers Hyderabad could really afford to make wholesome changes in their Playing 11 and they could play Marco Jansen in place of Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal in place of Abdul Samad, and R Samarth in place of Abhishek Sharma and Kartik Tyagi in place of Umran Malik.
On the other end, Chennai could also make some changes in their Playing 11 and bring Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Maheesh Theekshana into the Playing 11 in place of Mukesh Chaudhary and Dwayne Bravo respectively.
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma/ R Samarth, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad/ Shreyas Gopal, Romario Shepherd/ Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik/ Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan
CSK IPL 2022 Squad
Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma
SRH IPL 2022 Squad
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Glenn Phillips, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth
