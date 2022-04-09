CSK vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 17

Only the changes in the Playing 11 could make way for changes in the attitudes of both and as they face up against each other in their fourth and third match respectively. The match would take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and begin at 03:30 pm on April 09, 2022.

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Chennai skipper and Hyderabad captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of CSK and SRH would look like

Sunrisers Hyderabad could really afford to make wholesome changes in their Playing 11 and they could play Marco Jansen in place of Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal in place of Abdul Samad, and R Samarth in place of Abhishek Sharma and Kartik Tyagi in place of Umran Malik.

On the other end, Chennai could also make some changes in their Playing 11 and bring Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Maheesh Theekshana into the Playing 11 in place of Mukesh Chaudhary and Dwayne Bravo respectively.

CSK Predicted Playing 11

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary

SRH Predicted Playing 11

Abhishek Sharma/ R Samarth, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad/ Shreyas Gopal, Romario Shepherd/ Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik/ Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan

CSK IPL 2022 Squad

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

SRH IPL 2022 Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Glenn Phillips, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth