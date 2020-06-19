Current pace attack is best in India's Test cricket history: Mohammed Shami

Senior India speedster rates the current pace attack as the best in country's Test cricket history.

India's pace quartet of Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav has been very consistent in the past two years.

"Even the world acknowledges that India never produced five genuine fast bowlers in a package at one go. Not in Indian cricket's history. We have bowlers in the reserves who can bowl 145 kms," Shami told former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta in a chat for ESPN Cricinfo.



"This is the best attack as no one has any jealousy and everyone enjoys each other's success. It feels like a family," said Shami.

He then gave example of Ishant Sharma, the senior-most player in the Test line-up.

"Look at Ishant Sharma. He is set to play 100 Tests. It's not a mean achievement but if you speak to him you will know what kind of a human being he is. He is so down to earth.



Watch Hattrick in ODI cricket: