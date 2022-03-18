CWC 2022 IND vs AUS Preview: Women in blue up against unbeaten Aussies

and her team have faced mixed results so far in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022

as they have won games with huge margins and at the same time have lost two big games too. Thus in their fifth game of the tournament, they will be up against their toughest challenge so far as they face the unbeaten Australian side who have won all their matches barring the first one against England, with huge margins.

India must play Shafali Verma

To beat Australia, India need impact players, players who can turn the tide of the game with either their batting or bowling in a very short span of time. In their last World Cup clash, it was with her brilliant 175 which made the game one-sided in favour of India and the women in blue reached their first-ever ODI World Cup final since 2005. True that Shafali Verma has not been in great form off late, but she is an impact player and if she finds her rhythm, no boundary is long enough for the girl from Haryana who can strike at a great rate.

Australia look to continue dominating run

So far in this World Cup, the Australian team has just been phenomenal and there is no way that they are going to go lose against India especially knowing the fact that in their last series against the Indian Women's team, the women in blue were able to score as big as 280 against the same bowling attack that is playing in this World Cup for Australia. It was also India only that broke the 26 game-winning run of the Southern Stars and hence they would come hard at the Indians and the likes of Smriti Mandhana, and most importantly, skipper need to put their best foot forward.

India Women vs Australia Women Eden Park Pitch Report

The Eden Park has generally remained low and slow and scoring runs hasn't been as easy on this ground as it is on other grounds of New Zealand. However, its dimensions and shape, much like a Baseball pitch, make the straighter boundaries pretty short and gives the batters a unique hitting zone and if they can execute, it brings a lot of runs.

India vs England Auckland Weather Update

Rain is expected to play spoilsport in the game between India and Australia as from 05:00 pm to 06:00 pm Local time, it is expected to rain a lot in Auckland and audiences must be ready for a reduced match. The cloud cover would be more than 90% throughout the match which begins at 06:30 am IST and 02:00 pm Local time.

India Women vs Australia Women Head to Head

Format Matches IND Women Won AUS Women Won ODIs Overall 49 10 39 In World Cup 12 03 09

India Women Predicted Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma/Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, (capt), (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women Predicted Playing 11

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

India Women World Cup Squad

Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt) Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women World Cup Squad

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown