CWG 2022 Day 5 LIVE: India aim for gold in Badminton, TT andLawn Bowls
Commonwealth Games Day 5 Live Updates: Having secured three gold medals so far, the Indian contingent would look to add to that tally when they take the field in various arenas in Birmingham, England
Photo: Twitter (@srikidambi)
CWG 2022 Day 5 LIVE
The Indian Contingent would be aiming for gold in at least four sports on the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, which are taking place in Birmingham, England.
Gold Medal match in Badminton
Indian Badminton Mixed Team would be up against Malaysia in the gold medal match. O far, the Indian team has not dropped even a single tie on its way to the final. It even beat a strong Singapore side 3-0 in the Semi-Final. Malaysia beat England in their Semi-Final match.
India aim to defend Table Tennis gold
The Indian Men’s Table Tennis team would be looking to defend its Gold Coast gold when it takes on Singapore in the final. Much like the Mixed Badminton team, the Indin Men’s TT team has also not dropped even a single tie on their way to the final. In the semi-final, they beat Nigeria 3-0.
Historic Lawn Bowls gold on offer
In the Lawn Bowls’ Women’s Fours category, the India team comprising Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip), would be looking to do a Neeraj Chopra. Why so, because Neeraj Chopra won India directly a gold in Olympics. Before that, the country had not won even a single medal in Athletics on the biggest stage.
Similarly, the Indian Lawn Bowls team could also win a gold straightaway as the country has not won even a single medal in this sport before.
Poonam eyes gold in Weightlifting
Apart from these three gold medal opportunities, India’s Poonam Yadav would be looking to add to the country’s weightlifting medals as she would look to do the double in the Women’s 76 kg category in which she had won gold in Gold Coast 2018 games.
