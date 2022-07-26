Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian star Neeraj Chopra ruled out due to injury

-
Indian javelin-throw star and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 due to injury, the official Twitter account of the Indian Olympic Association updated on its Twitter handle.
Chopra, who recently won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships was India’s top gold medal contenders and is believed to repeat the 2018 feat that he achieved in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
"I did feel a bit on my thigh after my fourth effort. I wasn't able to put in that much effort and strapped my thigh.
I will know by morning how it feels or if it's something to worry about," Chopra was quoted as saying after his Silver medal attempt at the Worlds.
At CWG 2018, Chopra won the gold with his 86.47-meter throw.
Our Olympic Champ @Neeraj_chopra1 will not be defending his title at @birminghamcg22 due to concerns regarding his fitness. We wish him a speedy recovery & are supporting him in these challenging times.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeareTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pPg7SYlrSm— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 26, 2022
