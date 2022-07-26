JUST IN
Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian star Neeraj Chopra ruled out due to injury

Chopra, who recently won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships was India's top gold medal contenders

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra
Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra (Photo/SAI Media-Twitter)

Indian javelin-throw star and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 due to injury, the official Twitter account of the Indian Olympic Association updated on its Twitter handle.

Chopra, who recently won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships was India’s top gold medal contenders and is believed to repeat the 2018 feat that he achieved in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

"I did feel a bit on my thigh after my fourth effort. I wasn't able to put in that much effort and strapped my thigh.

I will know by morning how it feels or if it's something to worry about," Chopra was quoted as saying after his Silver medal attempt at the Worlds.

At CWG 2018, Chopra won the gold with his 86.47-meter throw.

First Published: Tue, July 26 2022. 12:54 IST

