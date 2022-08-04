CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen advances to semi-final; Lovlina Borgohain bows out

-
World champion Nikhat Zareen is assured of a medal in the women's 50kg light flyweight after she defeated Wales' Helen Jones 5-0 at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Nikhat Zareen was aggressive from the get-go against Jones at the National Exhibition Centre.
The Indian boxer landed a left jab in the opening of the first round and was unfazed by her opponent's flurry of punches, skillfully weaving them while managing to land most of her own to dominate.
The world champion consistently found voids in Jones' guard and the result was a foregone decision before the third round.
Along with Nikhat, Nitu Ghanghas and CWG 2018 bronze-medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin are also assured of medals in boxing at CWG 2022.
Nitu Ghangas won as her opponent in the women's 48kg minimumweight, Nicole Clyde abandoned the bout after two rounds while Hussamuddin defeated Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo by a divided decision in the men's 57kg featherweight.
Meanwhile, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain will have to wait longer for her maiden CWG medal after she suffered a defeat against Wales' Rosie Eccles via a 3-2 split decision in the women's 70kg light middleweight quarter-final.
