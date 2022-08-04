CWG: Tejaswin Shankar bags bronze in high jump; Tulika wins silver in judo

-
-
It was another fruitful day for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 as Tejaswin Shankar created history with the first-ever medal for India in high jump.
The Indian contingent added five medals on Day 6, one silver and four bronze, taking their total to 18 (5 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze).
Shankar bagged the bronze medal to end the day on a high. While Judoka Tulika Maan clinched the silver medal in the women's 78 Kg category after facing a defeat against Scotland's Sarah Adlington. It was India's third medal in Judo.
Ace India squash star Saurav Ghosal delivered a stunning performance against England's James Willstrop to defeat him 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 as India win its first bronze in squash singles at Commonwealth Games.
Meanwhile, Wrestlers Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh bagged bronze medals in their respective categories as India registered their best ever tally of 10 medals in Wrestling in the CWG.
While in the team events, India women's hockey defeated Canada 4-3 to secure a place in the semifinals. While the men's hockey team totally overpowered Canada 8-0 in the group stage tie.
In cricket, the Indian women dominated Barbados with a 100-run win to seal a place in the semis.
Four India boxers, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) entered the semifinal events in their respective categories and assured medals for India.
