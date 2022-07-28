CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch the event Live in India?

After a 294-day baton relay, the Queen’s Baton finally reached Birmingham, the venue for the 22nd Commonwealth Games on July 27, 2022. The will begin officially with an opening ceremony on July 28, 2022, which will be attended by as its chief guest.

When will the 2022 opening ceremony take place?

According to the British Summer Time, the Opening Ceremony of Birmingham 2022, the colloquial name of the this edition, will begin at 08:00 pm. The BST is 04:30 hrs late than the Indian Standard Time, hence the Opening ceremony will begin at about 12:30 am IST on July 29, 2022.

Where will the 2022 opening ceremony take place?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be held in front of 30,000 strong audiences at Birmingham’s iconic Alexander Stadium. The stadium will stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the event apart from the ceremonies, it will also host the athletics and Para-athletics events.

What will be the lineup of the 2022 opening ceremony?

The entire program of the opening ceremony, expcyed to last about two and a half hours, has been created by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Thus a lot of buzz has been created around it.

Along with many other events, the most important, the Parade of Nations, which shows all the marching under the flag of their respective nations, usually goes by continent instead. Thus, it will begin with the host nation of the last Games (in this case, Australia) followed by all other teams from the same continent (Oceania). England will enter last as the hosts of the event.

A major attraction at the event will be a choir of 1,000 people and the conclusion of the Queen's Baton Relay

The cherry on top will be the performance from band UB40, who have supplied the backing track to this year's Commonwealth Games - a track titled Champion. They will be joined by local rappers Gilly G and Dapz On The Map.

How to watch the CWG 2022 opening ceremony in

In India, the opening ceremony of the event will be telecast live on the Ten network across its platforms. The same event can also be live streamed through its app LIV on Smart Phones. People can also log in to the website of Liv to stream the opening ceremony from 11:30 pm IST onward.

Who will be India’s flag bearer at the CWG 2022 opening ceremony?

As Neeraj Chopra had to pull out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury, the Indian Olympic Association announced Indian badminton star and Toky bronze medalist as India’s flagbearer for the event. Sindhu will be joined by the captain of the Manpreet Singh whose name was added to the list as CWG demands one man and a woman from each nation to carry the flag.