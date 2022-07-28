CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch the event Live in India?

-
ALSO READ
CWG 2022: India's gold medal prospects at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
CWG 2022: 10 Indian stars to watch out for at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Day 1 schedule for Birmingham showdown
CWG 2022: Women must climb a mountain to win India's first cricket medal
Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian star Neeraj Chopra ruled out due to injury
-
After a 294-day baton relay, the Queen’s Baton finally reached Birmingham, the venue for the 22nd Commonwealth Games on July 27, 2022. The games will begin officially with an opening ceremony on July 28, 2022, which will be attended by Prince Charles as its chief guest.
When will the CWG 2022 opening ceremony take place?
According to the British Summer Time, the Opening Ceremony of Birmingham 2022, the colloquial name of the Commonwealth Games this edition, will begin at 08:00 pm. The BST is 04:30 hrs late than the Indian Standard Time, hence the Opening ceremony will begin at about 12:30 am IST on July 29, 2022.
We're ready.— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 27, 2022
Tomorrow at 8pm, it begins.
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are almost here!#B2022 pic.twitter.com/Hw4XcxC6eu
Where will the CWG 2022 opening ceremony take place?
The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be held in front of 30,000 strong audiences at Birmingham’s iconic Alexander Stadium. The stadium will stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the event apart from the ceremonies, it will also host the athletics and Para-athletics events.
What will be the lineup of the CWG 2022 opening ceremony?
The entire program of the opening ceremony, expcyed to last about two and a half hours, has been created by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Thus a lot of buzz has been created around it.
Along with many other events, the most important, the Commonwealth Games Parade of Nations, which shows all the athletes marching under the flag of their respective nations, usually goes by continent instead. Thus, it will begin with the host nation of the last Games (in this case, Australia) followed by all other teams from the same continent (Oceania). England will enter last as the hosts of the event.
IT'S HOME!— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022
The Queen's Baton Relay finally reached Victoria Square, Birmingham. After a 294 day journey to 72 nations, the Baton is now home. Sir Lenny Henry was the man to bring it back for #B2022.
Want to get involved in the final day of #QBR2022? https://t.co/mJw6QzItDk pic.twitter.com/gS0qaFaxko
A major attraction at the event will be a choir of 1,000 people and the conclusion of the Queen's Baton Relay
The cherry on top will be the performance from band UB40, who have supplied the backing track to this year's Commonwealth Games - a track titled Champion. They will be joined by local rappers Gilly G and Dapz On The Map.
How to watch the CWG 2022 opening ceremony in India?
In India, the opening ceremony of the event will be telecast live on the Sony Ten network across its platforms. The same event can also be live streamed through its app Sony LIV on Smart Phones. People can also log in to the website of Sony Liv to stream the opening ceremony from 11:30 pm IST onward.
In October 2021, The Queen signed a message for the #B2022 Commonwealth Games Baton Relay.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 28, 2022
After a 90,000 mile journey around the Commonwealth, tonight Her Majesty’s message will be revealed at the @birminghamcg22 Opening Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/MVR8tdD3JJ
Who will be India’s flag bearer at the CWG 2022 opening ceremony?
As Neeraj Chopra had to pull out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury, the Indian Olympic Association announced Indian badminton star and Toky Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu as India’s flagbearer for the event. Sindhu will be joined by the captain of the Indian hockey team Manpreet Singh whose name was added to the list as CWG demands one man and a woman from each nation to carry the flag.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor