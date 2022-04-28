DC vs KKR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

-
Four consecutive losses and Kolkata Knight Riders are once again reeling down at the bottom of the table much like the last season. However, in the last season, they had time to regroup and come back well in the second leg. But can we say the same about them this season? Albeit no. They certainly don’t have much time to regroup, although they can still come back and start it from their next match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 28, 2022.
On the other hand, Delhi themselves have not been in great form, losing four of their seven games so far, with the last one being a very controversial outing against Rajasthan Royals. However, the fact that they have beaten the Knight Riders previously this season will give them confidence when they take the field today evening.
DC vs KKR Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between DC and KKR too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
DC vs KKR Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 49% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 54% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. With dew point being at 22 degrees Celsius and temperature fluctuating between 34 -32 degrees Celsius, a lot of dew would be expected on the ground. Thus Wankhede for the Delhi vs Kolkata match will see a lot of dew and cause a lot of problems for the bowlers in the second innings.
DC vs KKR Live Streaming
The DC vs KKR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Delhi and Kolkata can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would the DC vs KKR IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between DC and KKR would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 28, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals take on Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 match between DC and KKR can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
