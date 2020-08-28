Decisive moves defy setbacks as India beats Armenia in chess to enter semis

On August 22, India was playing Mongolia in the online chess Olympiad, a mega event organised by the World Chess Federation (Fide) and hosted at the Chess.com website. The Indians looked to be winning comfortably, when disaster struck. Grandmasters Koneru Humpy and Vidit Gujrathi suffered near simultaneous power outages, with Humpy playing from Vijayawada and Gujrathi from Nashik.

Both lost on time, while 30,000 Indian fans watched the debacle helplessly. This story is quintessentially Indian in terms of poor infrastructure crippling native genius. Thanks to the power cuts, ...