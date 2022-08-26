Delhi High court restrains rogue websites from streaming Asia Cup 2022

In a judgement related to a suit filed by Private Limited and Novi Digital Entertainment Private Limited, the restrained 11 rogue websites from streaming and broadcasting matches of the 2022.

Star India, which has the global rights of the event, filed the suit in the court as these websites (mentioned in their suit) regularly rebroadcast the live match content illegally and the exclusivity of the rights earned by the broadcaster is being violated.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, while noting that various sporting events are usually unauthorisedly broadcasted and streamed by various websites, said that has the global rights of online streaming and hence no other website should broadcast the event illegally. The court also directed the Domain Name Registrars (DNRs), Department of Technology (DoT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), and Internet Service Providers to immediately block the domains of these websites and maintain status quo.

“…till the next date of hearing, the Defendant Nos. 1 to 11 and all others acting for or on their behalf, shall stand restrained from hosting, streaming, broadcasting, rebroadcasting, retransmitting or in any other manner communicating to the public, or disseminating to the public, any cricketing events, extracts, excerpts, highlights in relation to cricket matches relating to the 2022 commencing from 27th August 2022 to 11th September 2022,” the Court ordered.

“The said blocking orders shall be issued by the DoT within 24 hours after service of this order. Pursuant to the said blocking order/s, all the ISP’s, i.e. Defendant nos. 19 – 27, shall block access to the URL’s, as also the mobile applications within 24 hours and shall not permit the download of these applications or the streaming of the rogue websites,” it order further stated.

is set to begin on Friday, August 27 with the first match to be played between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The other teams taking part in the event are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Hong Kong.



List of the Webistes banned by from streaming Asia Cup 2022





1. http://sportrush.xyz/

2. http://besthdplayer. click/

3 . http://papahad 1 .xyz/

4. http://www.cricket9x.com/

5. http://larsenik.com/

6. http://www.popofthestream.com/

7. http://daddylive.futboU

8. http://deliriousholistic.net/

9. http://ip 1 hd2. cf/

10. http://mhdtv.world/

11. http://www.tutele.n1/