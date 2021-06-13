Denmark shouldn't have played after Eriksen collapse: Head coach Hjulmand

-
Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand on Sunday admitted that his side should not have played the Euro 2020 game against Finland on the same day midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.
The Euro Cup match between Denmark and Finland on Saturday had to be stopped in the dying minutes of the first half as Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and he had to be taken off due to a medical emergency. Eriksen's teammates had formed a ring around him as he was being attended by doctors on the field. The midfielder was carried off in a stretcher.
Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA agreed to restart the match later in the evening with the Demark midfielder in a stable condition in hospital. Finland defeated Denmark 1-0 in their tournament opener.
"I think it was the wrong decision to make between the two scenarios. It was very tough for the players. They didn't even know if they could probably lose their best friend. I have the feeling that we shouldn't have played and wrong that the players had to decide. I'm really proud of the way the world reacted to this incident," Goal.com quoted Hjulmand as saying.
"It's often about money, but yesterday we saw what football is all about - compassion and love," he added. Hjulmand also confirmed that Eriksen will remain hospitalised for the time being to undergo more tests.
Denmark's team doctor Morten Boesen said that he is still not able to explain what caused the midfielder to blackout.
"We don't have an explanation, so I can't answer the question. I only saw it afterwards, so you guys saw the same as me," said Boeson.
