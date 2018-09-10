Djokovic powers past Del Porto to win 3rd US Open, equals Sampras slam haul

-
ALSO READ
It's the wettest US Open, even without much rain
Halle Open: Roger Federer loses world No.1 spot after Borna Coric defeat
With Federer out of the mix, who will challenge Nadal at the French Open?
Tennis fandom in the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal era: All you need to know
Letter to BS: Tennis fandom in the Federer-Nadal era
-
Novak Djokovic clinched his third US Open title on Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 triumph over Juan Martin del Potro, taking him level with Pete Sampras's mark of 14 Grand Slams.
Djokovic, playing in his eighth final in New York and already the champion in 2011 and 2015, is now just three Slams behind Rafael Nadal and six back from the record 20 held by Roger Federer.
It was also the third time the 31-year-old Serb had completed the Wimbledon-US Open double.
For world number three Del Potro, it was a heartbreaking experience coming in just his second Slam final, nine years after he was crowned US Open champion.