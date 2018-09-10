JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Sports News » News

Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 3 highlights: England 114/2 at Stumps, lead by 154
Business Standard

Djokovic powers past Del Porto to win 3rd US Open, equals Sampras slam haul

Djokovic is now just three Slams behind Rafael Nadal and six back from the record 20 held by Roger Federer

AFP | PTI  |  New York 

Novak Djokovic exults after winning his third US Open title (Photo: Reuters)
Novak Djokovic exults after winning his third US Open title (Photo: Reuters)

Novak Djokovic clinched his third US Open title on Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 triumph over Juan Martin del Potro, taking him level with Pete Sampras's mark of 14 Grand Slams.

Djokovic, playing in his eighth final in New York and already the champion in 2011 and 2015, is now just three Slams behind Rafael Nadal and six back from the record 20 held by Roger Federer.

It was also the third time the 31-year-old Serb had completed the Wimbledon-US Open double.

For world number three Del Potro, it was a heartbreaking experience coming in just his second Slam final, nine years after he was crowned US Open champion.
First Published: Mon, September 10 2018. 05:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY