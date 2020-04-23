ECB likely to postpone 'The Hundred' till 2021 over coronavirus: Report

The England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) plan to host the inaugural edition of The Hundred tournament this year is likely to suffer a big setback. According to media reports, it is likely to be postponed for at least a year. The inaugural edition was set to be played from July 17 to August 15 across different venues in England.



The 100-ball tournament, which the ECB expects can match the global popularity of the and the Big Bash League, could add to the long list of tournaments being put on hold due to the pandemic.



What is The Hundred tournament?



The Hundred is franchise based 100-ball cricket tournament to be played in England and Wales and administered by the ECB. The league will consist of eight city-based franchise teams, each of which will field both a men's and women's team.

Format of The Hundred tournament



The 100-ball tournament has a very unique format which would excite the fans as they will see for first time five or 10 balls over.



Following the rules and regulations in The Hundred: The match will have a total of 200 legal deliveries with 100 balls per innings.

One over will consist of 10 balls.

One bowler can bowl a minimum of five and maximum of 10 consecutive balls.

One bowler can bowl a maximum of 20 balls in a game. Powerplay Powerplay will be of 25 balls.

Only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle during powerplay. Timeout There is one strategic time-out of two-and-a-half minutes per innings for the bowling side.

The coach can walk out to the middle of the ground and discuss tactics with their players mid game. Duration of 100-ball tournament A match of The Hundred will last two and a half hours.

Major sports events affected by Coronavirus pandemic Sports event Status Tokyo Olympics Postponed to 2021 Cricket India vs South Africa ODI series Cancelled Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI) Cancelled Pakistan Super League Suspended England vs Sri Lanka Test series Cancelled Australia vs Bangladesh Test series Postponed Archery World Cup in Shanghai Cancelled Badminton China masters Postponed German Open Cancelled Asian Championships Suspended India Open Suspended Swiss Open Suspended Malaysian Open Suspended Singapore Open Suspended Thomas and Uber Cup finals Postponed from May to Auguts 2020 Tennis All AITA tournaments Cancelled BNP Paribas Open Cancelled Miami Open Cancelled Monte Carlo Masters Cancelled French Open Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4 Wimbledon 2020 Cancelled Athletics World Indoor Championships Nanjing Postponed to March 2021 Field Hockey India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup) Postponed FIH Pro League Suspended till June Basketball NBA Suspended Shooting New Delhi World Cup postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9 Boxing World Cup in Germany Cancelled Formula one Australian GP Cancelled Bahrain GP Postponed Vietnamese GP Postponed Chinese GP Postponed Monaco GP Cancelled Azerbaijan GP Postponed Football Champions League Suspended till further notice Europa League Suspended till further notice EPL and FA Cup Postponed till April 30 Euro 2020 Postponed to 2021 Copa America postponed to 2021 Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup Postponed



"With budgets tight, the availability of overseas players likely to be limited and the opportunity for ticket sales reduced, the ECB have decided now is not the time to attempt to launch a new competition that would place further demands on their finances," the cricket website ESPNCricinfo report stated.The outbreak of has shredded the entire sporting calendar of the world, in an year where several multi-national events were scheduled to take place.Big events like Olympics 2020 and Euro 2020 have been pushed back to 2021 while cricket has also suffered the brunt of the pandemic. All bilateral series have been either called off or postponed with national T20 leagues such as the IPL also being hit as it has been postponed.The Hundred becomes the latest high-profile cricket tournament whose future has been put into jeopardy by the deadly virus which has spread all over the globe.