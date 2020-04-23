ECB likely to postpone 'The Hundred' till 2021 over coronavirus: Report

-
ALSO READ
County cricketers agree to take maximum pay cut amid coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus: Pak postpones cricket tour after Dutch govt bans sport events
England team director expects delay to West Indies Test series in June
England vs Australia series postponed till Sept over coronavirus: Report
Coronavirus crisis: Cricket Australia to stand down staff on reduced pay
-
The England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) plan to host the inaugural edition of The Hundred tournament this year is likely to suffer a big setback. According to media reports, it is likely to be postponed for at least a year. The inaugural edition was set to be played from July 17 to August 15 across different venues in England.
The 100-ball tournament, which the ECB expects can match the global popularity of the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League, could add to the long list of tournaments being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The outbreak of coronavirus has shredded the entire sporting calendar of the world, in an year where several multi-national events were scheduled to take place.
Big events like Olympics 2020 and Euro 2020 have been pushed back to 2021 while cricket has also suffered the brunt of the pandemic. All bilateral series have been either called off or postponed with national T20 leagues such as the IPL also being hit as it has been postponed.
The Hundred becomes the latest high-profile cricket tournament whose future has been put into jeopardy by the deadly virus which has spread all over the globe. Here is the list of major sports tournaments that have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus pandemic:
|Major sports events affected by Coronavirus pandemic
|Sports event
|Status
|Tokyo Olympics
|Postponed to 2021
|Cricket
|India vs South Africa ODI series
|Cancelled
|Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI)
|Cancelled
|Pakistan Super League
|Suspended
|England vs Sri Lanka Test series
|Cancelled
|Australia vs Bangladesh Test series
|Postponed
|Archery
|World Cup in Shanghai
|Cancelled
|Badminton
|China masters
|Postponed
|German Open
|Cancelled
|Asian Championships
|Suspended
|India Open
|Suspended
|Swiss Open
|Suspended
|Malaysian Open
|Suspended
|Singapore Open
|Suspended
|Thomas and Uber Cup finals
|Postponed from May to Auguts 2020
|Tennis
|All AITA tournaments
|Cancelled
|BNP Paribas Open
|Cancelled
|Miami Open
|Cancelled
|Monte Carlo Masters
|Cancelled
|French Open
|Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4
|Wimbledon 2020
|Cancelled
|Athletics
|World Indoor Championships Nanjing
|Postponed to March 2021
|Field Hockey
|India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup)
|Postponed
|FIH Pro League
|Suspended till June
|Basketball
|NBA
|Suspended
|Shooting
|New Delhi World Cup
|postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9
|Boxing
|World Cup in Germany
|Cancelled
|Formula one
|Australian GP
|Cancelled
|Bahrain GP
|Postponed
|Vietnamese GP
|Postponed
|Chinese GP
|Postponed
|Monaco GP
|Cancelled
|Azerbaijan GP
|Postponed
|Football
|Champions League
|Suspended till further notice
|Europa League
|Suspended till further notice
|EPL and FA Cup
|Postponed till April 30
|Euro 2020
|Postponed to 2021
|Copa America
|postponed to 2021
|Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup
|
Postponed