ENG vs IND 1st ODI Live Updates: Rohit wins toss, India opt to bowl first
England vs India 1st ODI Live Updates: With Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes back in the playing 11, England would look to revenge the T20i series loss by taking lead in ODI series at the Oval
India vs England | India tour of England | India England Series
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Suryakumar Yadav was ain a great form in the last T20I where he also scored a century. Photo: @BCCI
ENG vs IND 1st ODI Live Updates
The English team after the victory in the last T20I will be looking to carry on that momentum in the longer format of the game- the ODIs. Jos Buttler, the English captain will be leading the team in full capacity of the captain for the first time and hence, it would be interesting to see his approach as well as his form, which has been on the downward recently.
In the ODIs though, Buttler was in prolific form against the Netherlands and so was England. Now, however, the opposition is far stronger and better equipped to battle the three lions.
England vs India 1st ODI Toss Timing and Details
England vs India 1st ODI will begin at 05:30 pm IST and 01:00 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his counterpart from England, Jos Buttler would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 05:00 pm IST and 12:30 pm Local Time.
Playing 11 of India and England
The Indian team would look to continue the opening with the experienced pairing of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan while Shreyas Iyer will play at number three if Kohli is not available.
Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya will fill the remaining places in the batting lineup with Ravindra Jadeja playing at number seven. Alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, the three pacers could be Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna.
As for England, they would look to open with Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy with Joe Root coming in at number three. In the middle order, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes and skipper Jos Buttler will form a firm trio. With Moeen Ali at seven and David Willey at eight, the English batting lineup looks a solid one to chase anything down.
Considering the conditions and the fact that Livinsgttone and Root can bowl, the English side would look to play three out-and-out pacers with Willey. They could be Craig Overton, Reece Topley and one among Brydon Crase and Sam Curran. Carse has greater chances given that there are already two left-arm pacers in Willey and Topley in the playing eleven.
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
England Predicted Playing 11
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Craig Overton/Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley
The Oval has been a high-scoring venue off late even in the ODIs. In general, most grounds in England have been transformed into high-scoring ones for white-ball cricket.
Oval is no different. Since the 2019 World Cup, only one match has been played at this venue in which England decimated Sri Lanka by eight wickets. But if the batters of both sides apply themselves, it is going to be a great encounter between bat and ball.
Eng vs Ind 1st ODI, Kennington Oval, London Weather Report
There are only 1-2% chances of rainfall in the evening during the match timing of 1300 hrs to 2000 hrs. The humidity will remain mostly below 50% and the temperature will hover between 29 to 27 Degree Celcius.
ENG vs IND 1st ODI Live Streaming Details
The first ODI match would start at 05:30 pm IST at Kennington Oval in London, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
England vs India 1st ODI Live Updates: Catch India skipper Rohit Sharma back in action as his team takes on Jos Buttler’s England in the first ODI of the three-match series, starting with the first game at the Oval in London.
