ENG vs IND 1st T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

England will be under the new leadership of and without the tactical brain of Eoin Morgan. It is after a very long time of four years that somebody new will be captioning the English white-ball side and thus it will be a test of Buttler’s temperament too as he faces world number two India. Whether or not he will be able to succeed, only time can tell.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Ireland would look like

The Indian team will go with the tried and tested pairing of Ishan Kishan and at the top with Deepak Hooda at three and Suryakumar Yadav at four. Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik will then occupy the number five and six spots with five proper bowlers in Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chahal, Umran Malik and Axar Patel filling the rest of the spots.



On the other hand, England will look to go in with Jason Roy and Buttler at the top. Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali and Phil Salt will be the three middle-order batters with all-rounders Livingstone coming in at six and Harry Brook at seven. Sam Curran and Tymal Mills could be the two left-arm fast bowling options with either Richard Gleeson or Chris Jordan playing alongside leg spinner Matthew Parkinson as two out-and-out bowlers.

India Predicted Playing 11

(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Playing 11

(c&wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran/David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan/Reece Topley/Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

England vs India 1st T20I Toss Timing and Details

England vs India 1st T20I will begin at 10:30 pm IST and 06:00 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper and his counterpart from England, would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 10:00 pm IST and 05:030 pm Local Time.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

England Squad

Jos Buttler(w/c), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Philip Salt