ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

With a 1-0 lead in the series, the Indian team, which would now be even stronger with all players available for selection, would look to seal the series at Edgbaston in the second T20I.

England on the other hand would be equally thrilled to get back in the series at home and would not let the chance get away at Edgbaston. Therefore, it promises to be a great encounter in Birmingham.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Ireland would look like

With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer back as selection options, the Indian team will definitely make changes to winning 11 from the last game. In all probability, Kohli would come in place of Isha Kishan with Deepak Hooda opening the innings alongside .

Rishabh Pant would most likely be back in place of Dinesh Karthik as will come in place of Axar Patel. Bumrah will replace Arshdeep Singh, the debutant from the last game.

As for England, they would look to go with the same playing 11 as one bad performance could not be reason enough to not back players to do well.

India Predicted Playing 11

(c), Ishan Kishan/ Deepak Hooda, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/ Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Predicted Playing 11

Jason Roy, (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson/Tymal Mills

England vs India 2nd T20I Toss Timing and Details

England vs India 2nd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 02:30 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper and his counterpart from England, would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 02:00 pm Local Time.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

England Squad

Jos Buttler(w/c), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Philip Salt