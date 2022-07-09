ENG vs IND 2nd T20I Preview: England aim bounce back vs full strength India

-
The Indian team will be back in full strength for the first time in a long time. And they will be up against an English side which has been brutally beaten in the last game and would want nothing more than a victory to stay in the series.
Jos Buttler would be mindful that his team needs a solid performance up top from the likes of himself, Jason Roy and Dawid Malan, only then could players like Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook come good. Moeen Ali looked in good touch and therefore he needs to be the best version of himself for England to make an impact.
What's at stake?
The entire series is at stake as it is only a three-match affair and India already have 1-0 lead in it. Now, if England loses even the second game, they will be out of the series. A victory is therefore must for England to remain in the hunt for a series win.
Who will be the two key players for both teams?
Rohit Sharma
The Indian captain will be a key player because he looked in good touch in the first game. Once Rohit finds form, he is one of the most dangerous players to bowl to and thus becomes the most important player for England to watch out for.
Liam Livingstone
Though Livingstone could not do much in the first game, but it is a very well-known fact that he has the ability to turn the game in one or two overs with both the bat in hand and the ball as well. Thus England would wish that he gets going and win the game for the team.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Jos Buttler: Battle to watch out for
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his swing bowling has always posed a threat to Jos Buttler, be it in the IPL or even international cricket. In England, Bhuvi becomes even more dangerous as he gets the desired help from the low trempereature environment. In the first game of this series too, the Indian pacer was able to get the better of the newly appointed English captain.
But knowing Buttler, he would be itching to give it back to Bhuvi and therefore it will become a very interesting battle to watch out for.
Possible playing elevens of both the teams
With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer back as selection options, the Indian team will definitely make changes to winning 11 from the last game. In all probability, Kohli would come in place of Isha Kishan with Deepak Hooda opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.
Rishabh Pant would most likely be back in place of Axar Patel as well with Bumrah coming in the playing 11 in place of Arshdeep Singh, the debutant from the last game.
As for England, they would look to go with the same playing 11 as one bad performance could not be reason enough to not back players to do well.
How will the pitch play?
The pitch at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham has been a high scoring one in the recent past in the T20Is. Especially in the first innings, the batters are free to score quickly. Thus a captain winning the toss would look to bat first once again.
Who holds the edge?
India, having won the first game and with the kind of form that their players are carrying, would be the firm favourites to win the match and take the series as well.
