ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup India vs England: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news
IPL 2022 GT vs LSG: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: When and where to watch, toss, weather & pitch report
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: Iyer, Chahar & Siraj shine as India clean sweeps
-
The Indian team has two days to eke out any problems that they feel they have in the side, or simply just forget the second ODI in which they were beaten by 100 runs at Lord’s. Because come Sunday, July 17, 2022, they would be playing the third and deciding One Day at Manchester against the same English side that they beat by 10 wickets at Oval on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. It would be therefore important for the Rohit Sharma led side to come with a fresh mind at Old Trafford.
Here's how the playing 11 of India and England would look like
Though the Indian coach Rahul Dravid does not like making changes in the playing eleven very frequently, but Prasidh Krishna hasn’t really had much of an impact in both the games with the ball. He slacks in the field too and with the bat, he is almost a non-player. Therefore, we might see Shardul Thakur coming in the Indian side in place of Prasidh.
As for England, since they have both won and lost with the same playing eleven, they would look to continue with the same. For a second, someone can think that Manchester is a bit spin-friendly and hence Matt Parkinson could be tried. However, Parkinson is not a proven talent in the longer format. Moreover, Livingstone and Moeen along with a bit of Joe Root can bowl out 10 overs of spin if required. Thus no changes are expected in England playing eleven.
Also Read: ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Pitch Report, Weather Update of Old Trafford Manchester
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna/ Shardul Thakur
England Predicted Playing 11
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
England vs India 3rd ODI Toss Timing and Details
England vs India 3rd ODI will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 11:00 am Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his counterpart from England, Jos Buttler would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in Sunday's match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 10:30 am Local Time.
India ODI Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
England ODI Squad
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor