ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

The Indian team has two days to eke out any problems that they feel they have in the side, or simply just forget the second ODI in which they were beaten by 100 runs at Lord’s. Because come Sunday, July 17, 2022, they would be playing the third and deciding One Day at Manchester against the same English side that they beat by 10 wickets at Oval on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. It would be therefore important for the led side to come with a fresh mind at Old Trafford.

Here's how the playing 11 of India and England would look like

Though the Indian coach Rahul Dravid does not like making changes in the playing eleven very frequently, but Prasidh Krishna hasn’t really had much of an impact in both the games with the ball. He slacks in the field too and with the bat, he is almost a non-player. Therefore, we might see Shardul Thakur coming in the Indian side in place of Prasidh.

As for England, since they have both won and lost with the same playing eleven, they would look to continue with the same. For a second, someone can think that Manchester is a bit spin-friendly and hence Matt Parkinson could be tried. However, Parkinson is not a proven talent in the longer format. Moreover, Livingstone and Moeen along with a bit of Joe Root can bowl out 10 overs of spin if required. Thus no changes are expected in England playing eleven.





India Predicted Playing 11

(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna/ Shardul Thakur

England Predicted Playing 11

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

England vs India 3rd ODI Toss Timing and Details

England vs India 3rd ODI will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 11:00 am Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper and his counterpart from England, would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in Sunday's match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 10:30 am Local Time.

India ODI Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England ODI Squad

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook