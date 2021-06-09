ENG vs NZ 2nd Test playing 11, weather forecast and head-to-head record

Both New Zealand and England are going to make few changes in their playing 11s for the second Test, starting June 10, at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Kiwis are set to rest a few of their key bowlers to ensure they are fresh and raring to go in the World Test Championship final on June 18. Meanwhile, the hosts will need to find a replacement for Ollie Robinson, who got suspended over racist tweets in the past.

IND vs NZ: All you need to know about WTC final here



playing 11 prediction



The visitors are already dealing with fitness concerns around skipper while spinner Mitchell Santner has also been ruled out of the second match due to a finger injury. Williamson has again been troubled by his elbow and coach Gary Stead said on Tuesday that a decision on New Zealand skipper will be taken on matchday.

With pacer now available for selection for the final match of the series, New Zealand can easily rest one of its other key bowlers -- Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson.

New Zealand tentative playing 11: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee,

Check ICC Test championship latest news here



Pacer Craig Overton is likely to replace Robinson in England playing 11.

England tentative playing 11: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, (captain), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood,

Check ENG vs NZ latest news updates here



head to head



Overall: 106

England won: 48

New Zealand won: 11

Draw: 47



2nd Test weather prediction



The weather will not play a spoilsport in ENG vs NZ second Test at Edgbaston as there is less than five per cent chance of rainfall in Birmingham in next five days.

Check IND vs NZ latest news updates here



Here are the squad of both the teams:



England squad vs New Zealand: Joe Root, James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Dominic Bess, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Haseeb Hameed.

New Zealand squad vs England: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner,