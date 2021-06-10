- Congress needs to undergo 'major surgery': Moily on Jitin Prasada's exit
- Accelya rebounds 16% from day's low on receiving strong response for OFS
- 74% of Indian workers back more flexible work options: MS World Trend Index
- OnePlus Nord CE, U1S LED TV India launch today: Livestream, expected specs
- After muted debut, shares of this travel company are up 100% in a month
- Mumbai building collapse: 11, including 8 children, killed; 7 injured
- China-based hackers luring Indians into fake malicious Tata Motors scam
- Tata Digital to acquire majority stake in online healthcare marketplace 1MG
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE TOSS to take place at 3 pm IST today in Birmingham
Both the teams would make changes in their playing 11s. Check England vs New Zealand live playing 11, toss and match updates here
England vs New Zealand | cricket broadcast | sports broadcasting
Clouds are hovering around Edgbaston cricket ground on Day 1 morning of England vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Birmingham. Photo: @Edgbaston
Check ENG vs NZ latest news updates here
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test playing 11
New Zealand would look to rest its pacers ahead of ICC World Test Championship final against India starting June 18. Will Young might replace Williamson at Number 3 position in New Zealand batting line-up.
New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Colin De Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.
England playing 11 (probables): Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
IND vs NZ: All you need to know about WTC final here
ENG vs NZ live toss updates
The live toss between England’s captain Joe Root and New Zealand’s skipper Tom Latham will take place at 3 pm IST.
England vs New Zealand live scorecard
England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India
The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
Check ENG vs NZ 2nd Test weather forecast and head to head stats here
ENG vs NZ live streaming for free
Airtel subscribers can watch the live broadcast of New Zealand vs England Test match on Airtel Xstream and JIO TV.
Stay tuned for England vs New Zealand live match updates…
