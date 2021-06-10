JUST IN
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE TOSS to take place at 3 pm IST today in Birmingham

Both the teams would make changes in their playing 11s. Check England vs New Zealand live playing 11, toss and match updates here

Topics
England vs New Zealand | cricket broadcast | sports broadcasting

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham
Clouds are hovering around Edgbaston cricket ground on Day 1 morning of England vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Birmingham. Photo: @Edgbaston
After a strong show in the first Test, New Zealand would look to win the second Test against England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham today. New Zealand would be eyeing its first win at Edgbaston in 22 years. Tom Latham will lead the New Zealand cricket team after regular skipper Kane Williamson is tipped to sit this match out due to an elbow injury.

Check ENG vs NZ latest news updates here
 
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test playing 11
 
New Zealand would look to rest its pacers ahead of ICC World Test Championship final against India starting June 18. Will Young might replace Williamson at Number 3 position in New Zealand batting line-up.
 
New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Colin De Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.
 
England playing 11 (probables): Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
 
IND vs NZ: All you need to know about WTC final here
 
ENG vs NZ live toss updates
 
The live toss between England’s captain Joe Root and New Zealand’s skipper Tom Latham will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
England vs New Zealand live scorecard
 
 

England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India
 
The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
 
Check ENG vs NZ 2nd Test weather forecast and head to head stats here

ENG vs NZ live streaming for free
 
Airtel subscribers can watch the live broadcast of New Zealand vs England Test match on Airtel Xstream and JIO TV.
 
Stay tuned for England vs New Zealand live match updates…

