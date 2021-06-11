- Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi amid talk of friction and UP changes
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE SCORE: Kiwis eye early wickets on Day 2
England will resume from 258-7 with Daniel Lawrence and Mark Wood at the crease. Check England vs New Zealand live cricket score here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photo: @Englandcricket
New Zealand would look to wrap up England’s first innings early on Day 2 of second and final Test at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham today. The visitors made full use of overcast conditions on first day to take seven wickets but Rory Burns (81) and Daniel Lawrence (67 no) helped England cross 250-run mark.
England will resume the second day from 258-7 with Daniel Lawrence and Mark Wood at the crease. The hosts would be very happy if they cross the 300-run mark under the current circumstances.
England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India
The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary till 9:15 pm IST. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
ENG vs NZ live streaming for free
You can watch the live telecast of New Zealand vs England Test match on JIO TV.
Stay tuned for England vs New Zealand live match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
