JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE SCORE: Kiwis eye early wickets on Day 2

England will resume from 258-7 with Daniel Lawrence and Mark Wood at the crease. Check England vs New Zealand live cricket score here

Topics
England vs New Zealand | England cricket team | New Zealand cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

England vs New Zealand
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photo: @Englandcricket
New Zealand would look to wrap up England’s first innings early on Day 2 of second and final Test at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham today. The visitors made full use of overcast conditions on first day to take seven wickets but Rory Burns (81) and Daniel Lawrence (67 no) helped England cross 250-run mark.

Check ENG vs NZ latest news updates here
 
England will resume the second day from 258-7 with Daniel Lawrence and Mark Wood at the crease. The hosts would be very happy if they cross the 300-run mark under the current circumstances.

IND vs NZ: All you need to know about WTC final here

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test scorecard
 
 
England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India
 
The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary till 9:15 pm IST. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
 
ENG vs NZ live streaming for free
 
You can watch the live telecast of New Zealand vs England Test match on JIO TV.
 
Stay tuned for England vs New Zealand live match updates…
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh