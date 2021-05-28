India vs New Zealand: All you need to know about WTC final at Southampton

India and New Zealand would look to outsmart each other when the teams square off in the (WTC) final, which starts June 18 at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

ICC WTC was played in two years cycle and the two teams at the top of the points table qualified for the final. India finished at the top of the points table with 12 wins in 17 matches while New Zealand won 7 out of 7 matches it played.

The final will begin at 3:30 pm IST on June 18 while the toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

IND vs NZ: WTC final playing conditions

There has been talk that who will be declared the winner if final ended in a draw or tie. Ahead of the start of WTC in 2018, ICC has said that if final end a draw or tie, the the trophy will be shared and in its latest media statement, it maintained the same stance.

So, India and New Zealand will be adjudged joint winners if their final clash in Southampton ends in a draw or tie.

The ICC has also allocated a Reserve Day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the Final, scheduled to be played from 18 to 22 June, with 23 June set aside as the Reserve Day.

How reserved day will be used during ICC WTC?





The ICC has come up with a Reserve Day to ensure full five days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions for each day.

“In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the Reserve Day may be used,” ICC said in a statement.

The final decision on whether the Reserve Day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day.

When and Where to watch final



Which TV channels will live telecast final?



The India vs New Zealand final will be telecast by Network in six languages. 1 HD/SD will live broadcast WTC final with English commentary.

How to live stream WTC final?



The live streaming of IND vs NZ final will take place on Disney+

ICC WTC, IND vs NZ final: Southampton pitch report



The Southampton pitch is likely to favour swing bowling in first two days while it would be perfect for batting on Day 3 and 4. The final day wicket assist spinners and also it seems very tough for batting.

IND vs NZ: Southampton weather condition during WTC final



During the month of June, England usually receives heavy rainfall as it marks the start of summer season. So, we might see a lot of stoppage of play during the course of five days and that’s why reserve day would be crucial to get a result.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, (Captain), (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla



New Zealand squad for WTC final: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.