India vs New Zealand: All you need to know about WTC final at Southampton

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
Check India vs England 4th Test final playing 11, head-to-head details here
Check India vs England 3rd Test final playing 11, head-to-head details here
India vs England 2nd Test final playing 11 and head-to-head details here
Check India vs England 1st Test final playing 11, head-to-head stats here
-
India and New Zealand would look to outsmart each other when the teams square off in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, which starts June 18 at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton.
ICC WTC was played in two years cycle and the two teams at the top of the points table qualified for the final. India finished at the top of the points table with 12 wins in 17 matches while New Zealand won 7 out of 7 matches it played.
The India vs New Zealand final will begin at 3:30 pm IST on June 18 while the toss will take place at 3 pm IST.
Check the full coverage of ICC WTC here
IND vs NZ: WTC final playing conditions
What if final ends in a draw?
Reserve Day
The ICC has also allocated a Reserve Day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the Final, scheduled to be played from 18 to 22 June, with 23 June set aside as the Reserve Day.
ENG vs NZ Tests: Check full schedule, Match timings and live streaming details here
How reserved day will be used during ICC WTC?
When the call for using the reserve day will be made?
The final decision on whether the Reserve Day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day.
Check IND vs NZ latest news updates here
When and Where to watch ICC World Test Championship final
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs New Zealand final?
The India vs New Zealand final will be telecast by Star Sports Network in six languages. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast WTC final with English commentary.
How to live stream WTC final?
The live streaming of IND vs NZ final will take place on Disney+Hotstar.
ICC WTC, IND vs NZ final: Southampton pitch report
The Southampton pitch is likely to favour swing bowling in first two days while it would be perfect for batting on Day 3 and 4. The final day wicket assist spinners and also it seems very tough for batting.
IND vs NZ: Southampton weather condition during WTC final
During the month of June, England usually receives heavy rainfall as it marks the start of summer season. So, we might see a lot of stoppage of play during the course of five days and that’s why reserve day would be crucial to get a result.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).
Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla
New Zealand squad for WTC final: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor