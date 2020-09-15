England vs Australia 3rd ODI live telecast, playing 11, toss timing details

Australia would look to forget its middle-order collapse, when the Aaron Finch-side take on England cricket in the third and final ODI match of the bilateral series at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. A dramatic batting collapse, including loss of four wickets for three runs, saw Australia suffer a 24-run defeat against England in the second match of the series.



Chasing what was a tricky target of 232, the visitors bundled out for 207 in the 49th over with the result meaning that England has extended its lead at the top of the ICC 2023 World Cup Super League points table.



Ahead of third ODI, Australia leg-spinner hinted that the star batsman can return to the playing 11.



The three-match ODI series is locked 1-1 after hosts England drew level in dramatic fashion.

Smith will return for Wednesday's deciding ODI having sat out the first two games after being hit on the head in the nets.



"It's been disappointing to have him miss the last couple of games - he is a world-class player and is experienced as well," Zampa said.



"It's pretty obvious if is fit he's in most cricket teams. Hopefully we can have him back for that third game," he said.



England vs Australia 3rd ODI playing 11 predictions:



Australia tentative playing 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell/Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.



England tentative playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.

England's Chris Woakes, right, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's captain Aaron Finch, left, during the second ODI between England and Australia, at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Photo: AP | PTI

Here’s all you need to know about third ODI:

The ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI match will be held on September 16, Wednesday.The venue for England vs Australia 3rd ODI match is The Old Trafford in Manchester.The 3rd ODI between Australia and England will begin at 5:30 pm IST and 1 pm local time.The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 5:00 pm IST or 12:30 pm local time.The England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.You can watch the live streaming of ENG vs AUS match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.