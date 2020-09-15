England vs Australia 3rd ODI live telecast, playing 11, toss timing details

-
ALSO READ
England vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming, match and toss timing details
England vs Australia 2nd T20 live streaming, match and toss timing details
England vs Australia 1st T20 live streaming, match and toss timing details
England vs Australia 1st ODI live toss updates: Aus to bat; Smith dropped
England vs Pakistan 3rd test live streaming, match and toss timing details
-
Australia would look to forget its middle-order collapse, when the Aaron Finch-side take on England cricket in the third and final ODI match of the bilateral series at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. A dramatic batting collapse, including loss of four wickets for three runs, saw Australia suffer a 24-run defeat against England in the second match of the series.
Chasing what was a tricky target of 232, the visitors bundled out for 207 in the 49th over with the result meaning that England has extended its lead at the top of the ICC 2023 World Cup Super League points table.
Ahead of third ODI, Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa hinted that the star batsman Steve Smith can return to the playing 11.
The three-match ODI series is locked 1-1 after hosts England drew level in dramatic fashion.
Smith will return for Wednesday's deciding ODI having sat out the first two games after being hit on the head in the nets.
"It's been disappointing to have him miss the last couple of games - he is a world-class player and is experienced as well," Zampa said.
"It's pretty obvious if Steve Smith is fit he's in most cricket teams. Hopefully we can have him back for that third game," he said.
When England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will take place?
The ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI match will be held on September 16, Wednesday.
Where will England vs Australia 3rd ODI match be played?
The venue for England vs Australia 3rd ODI match is The Old Trafford in Manchester.
What will be the match timing of England vs Australia 3rd ODI?
The 3rd ODI between Australia and England will begin at 5:30 pm IST and 1 pm local time.
When ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI live toss will take place on September 16?
The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 5:00 pm IST or 12:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will live telecast AUS vs ENG 3rd ODI match?
The England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.
How to watch live streaming of the England vs Australia 3rd ODI match?
You can watch the live streaming of ENG vs AUS match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.