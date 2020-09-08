- MCA amends deposit rules for startups, extends exemptions up to 10 yrs
- Govt plans to sell 15-20% stake in IRCTC via OFS in at least 3 tranches
- Bezos tops Forbes richest Americans list, pandemic knocks Trump lower
- Spike in sovereign wealth funds' Indian market holding belies sell-off buzz
- EPFO settles 9.4 million claims worth Rs 35,445 cr during April-August
- Govt to back phase-3 trials, manufacture of Russian vaccine: NITI Aayog
- Happiest Minds IPO subscribed more than 8 times on day before close
- Deepak Kochhar remanded ED custody for 5 days by special PMLA court
ENG vs AUS LIVE, 3rd T20I: Billings may find a place in England playing 11
The Australia vs England 3rd T20 will be telecast live on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30 pm IST. Check England vs Australia live toss, Southampton weather updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Australia vs England. Photo: Reuters
Australia, on the other hand, look to end the T20I series win after being humiliated in the first two matches and be at the top of team rankings. Australia might make some changes in its playing 11 and may hand a T20 debut to Marnus Labuschagne. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler has already left the bi-bubble and Sam Billings will get a game in his place. Tom Banton is likely to be Jonny Bairstow's opening partner today given his exploits at the top of the batting order.
3rd T20I: Eng vs Aus live score
Check England vs Australia full scorecard here
England vs Australia live telecast and streaming details
The Australia vs England 3rd T20 will be telecast live on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30pm IST. Fans can watch live streaming on Sony Liv app and airtel stream. The ENG vs AUS live toss will take place at 10:00 pm IST.
Stay tuned for the latest on Southampton weather, live toss and playing 11 updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
