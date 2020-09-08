JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

ENG vs AUS LIVE, 3rd T20I: Billings may find a place in England playing 11

The Australia vs England 3rd T20 will be telecast live on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30 pm IST. Check England vs Australia live toss, Southampton weather updates here

Topics
Australia vs England | England cricket team | Australia cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Australia vs England. Photo: Reuters
Australia vs England. Photo: Reuters
England will be eyeing the top spot on ICC T20 team rankings, when the Eoin Morgan-led side lock horns with Australia cricket team in the third and final T20 International match of the series at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton today. England has already sealed the three-match series 2-0, after winning the first two matches. If England manages to register its third win in the series, it will dethrone Australia from top of the ICC T20 rankings.
 
Australia, on the other hand, look to end the T20I series win after being humiliated in the first two matches and be at the top of team rankings. Australia might make some changes in its playing 11 and may hand a T20 debut to Marnus Labuschagne. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler has already left the bi-bubble and Sam Billings will get a game in his place. Tom Banton is likely to be Jonny Bairstow's opening partner today given his exploits at the top of the batting order.
 
3rd T20I: Eng vs Aus live score
 


Check England vs Australia full scorecard here
 
England vs Australia live telecast and streaming details
 
The Australia vs England 3rd T20 will be telecast live on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30pm IST. Fans can watch live streaming on Sony Liv app and airtel stream. The ENG vs AUS live toss will take place at 10:00 pm IST.
 
Stay tuned for the latest on Southampton weather, live toss and playing 11 updates…
 
 
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh