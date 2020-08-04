England vs Ireland 3rd ODI playing 11, live telecast, toss timing details

-
-
In the third and final match of the One Day International (ODI) series, England cricket team led by Eoin Morgan would look to clinch the series 3-0 against Ireland at The Rose Bowl, Southamption on Tuesday. The hosts won the first two ODIs of the series by six and four wickets respectively, thanks to brilliant batting and bowling display. Ireland, on the other hand, looked out of sort with only performer in Curtis Campher, who made his first appearance for the country. He showed his superb all-round skills, scoring two half-centuries and took three wickets.
Talking about the playing 11, England may bring some changes and give some other players a chance as it won the series. With England pacer Reece Topley out of the final ODI due to groin injury, Tom Curran may find a place in playing 11.
Meanwhile, the visitors would look to bring back experienced William Porterfield. Ireland will have to consider recalling its senior batsman to stem the rot at the top of the order.
England vs Ireland playing 11 prediction
England tentative playing 11: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jason Roy, James Vince, Tom Banton/Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood
Ireland tentative playing 11: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Craig Young
When and where to watch Eng vs IRE 3rd ODI
- When: Tuesday, August 4, 2020
- Match timing: 6:00 pm IST, 1 pm GMT, 2 pm local
- Toss Timing: 6:30 pm IST, 12:30 pm GMT, 1:30 pm Local time
- Where: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
- Eng vs Ire live telecast in India:
Eng vs Ire Live Streaming in India: The match can be streamed online at Sony LIV.
Southampton weather
The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the game. With both the previous matches of the series have not seen big scores, a similar pattern is predicted in 3rd ODI unless the England bats first and send Irish bowler for leather hunt.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), James Vince, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, William Porterfield, George Dockrell