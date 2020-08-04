England vs Ireland 3rd ODI playing 11, live telecast, toss timing details

In the third and final match of the One Day International (ODI) series, led by would look to clinch the series 3-0 against Ireland at The Rose Bowl, Southamption on Tuesday. The hosts won the first two ODIs of the series by six and four wickets respectively, thanks to brilliant batting and bowling display. Ireland, on the other hand, looked out of sort with only performer in Curtis Campher, who made his first appearance for the country. He showed his superb all-round skills, scoring two half-centuries and took three wickets.

Talking about the playing 11, England may bring some changes and give some other players a chance as it won the series. With England pacer Reece Topley out of the final ODI due to groin injury, may find a place in playing 11.

Meanwhile, the visitors would look to bring back experienced William Porterfield. Ireland will have to consider recalling its senior batsman to stem the rot at the top of the order.

England vs Ireland playing 11 prediction



England tentative playing 11: (WK), Jason Roy, James Vince, Tom Banton/Liam Livingstone, (C), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood



Ireland tentative playing 11: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Craig Young



When and where to watch Eng vs IRE 3rd ODI

When: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Match timing: 6:00 pm IST, 1 pm GMT, 2 pm local

6:00 pm IST, 1 pm GMT, 2 pm local Toss Timing: 6:30 pm IST, 12:30 pm GMT, 1:30 pm Local time

6:30 pm IST, 12:30 pm GMT, 1:30 pm Local time Where: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Rose Bowl, Southampton Eng vs Ire live telecast in India:

The live telecast of England vs Ireland 3rd ODI in India will be available on Sony Six HD and Sony Six. The toss will take place at 6 pm IST.

Eng vs Ire Live Streaming in India: The match can be streamed online at Sony LIV.

Southampton weather



The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the game. With both the previous matches of the series have not seen big scores, a similar pattern is predicted in 3rd ODI unless the England bats first and send Irish bowler for leather hunt.