England pacer Reece Topley to miss 3rd ODI vs Ireland due to groin strain

England bowler Reece Topley is set to miss the third ODI against Ireland due to a left groin strain.
England Cricket took to Twitter to write, "Reece Topley will miss the final ODI of the Royal London Series due to a left groin strain. Speedy recovery Toppers."
Reece Topley will miss the final ODI of the Royal London Series due to a left groin strain— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 3, 2020
Speedy recovery Toppers #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/yKB5DLOV1o
Topley featured in the second ODI against Ireland and picked up one wicket. He bowled nine overs in the match and gave away 31 runs.
The hosts have already sealed the three-match ODI series against Ireland. England won the first ODI by six wickets and secured a four-wicket victory in the second.
The third ODI between both teams will be played on Tuesday.