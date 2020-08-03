JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

Crucial ICC World Test Championship points in offing during Eng-Pak series
Business Standard

England pacer Reece Topley to miss 3rd ODI vs Ireland due to groin strain

Topley featured in the second ODI against Ireland and picked up one wicket. He bowled nine overs in the match and gave away 31 runs

Topics
England cricket team | Ireland Cricket Team | ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

ANI 

Reece Topley, England pacer
Reece Topley, England pace bowler. Photo: @Englandcricket

England bowler Reece Topley is set to miss the third ODI against Ireland due to a left groin strain.

England Cricket took to Twitter to write, "Reece Topley will miss the final ODI of the Royal London Series due to a left groin strain. Speedy recovery Toppers."
 

Topley featured in the second ODI against Ireland and picked up one wicket. He bowled nine overs in the match and gave away 31 runs.
 

The hosts have already sealed the three-match ODI series against Ireland. England won the first ODI by six wickets and secured a four-wicket victory in the second.

The third ODI between both teams will be played on Tuesday.
 
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 20:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY