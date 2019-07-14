JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 » News

ICC CWC 2019 final, Eng vs NZ Live score: World to see new champion today

Head to head, New Zealand have an edge as they won 43 out of 90 matches while England have won 41. Check England vs New Zealand Live score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

ICC World Cup 2019
ICC World Cup 2019. Photo: AP | PTI
In the grand finale of ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019, England cricket team will lock horns with New Zealand cricket team at The Lord’s cricket stadium in London today. England came into the ICC World Cup 2019 as outright favourites to win the title. In the years after their 2015 World Cup debacle, England's approach to ODI cricket went through a complete overhaul. England captain Eoin Morgan had said that New Zealand were the best side in the group stages of the World Cup and a look through the results would tell you that he was not far from the truth.

England vs New Zealand head to head

Overall
 
Total: 90
 
England: 41
 
New Zealand: 43
 
Tied: 2
 
No result: 4
 
ICC cricket world cup final: England vs New Zealand Live scorecard
 


ICC CWC 2019: Aus vs Eng Live streaming
 
The England vs New Zealand final match will start at 3:00 pm IST while the toss will take place at 2:30 pm. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 with English Commentary, and on Star Sports Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Eng vs NZ cricket match on the Hotstar app and Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for England vs New Zealand LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh