England vs Pakistan 1st T20 live telecast, match and toss timing details

After winning its first Test series against Pakistan in a decade, England will host the visitors for three T20 International series, starting Friday (August 28) at The Old Trafford, Manchester. However, the England cricket team, led by Eoin Morgan, will be totally different from Tests as currently England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have been using different sets of players for the two formats. The created by ECB doesn’t allow players to move out due to (Covid-19) protocols.



Pakistan cricket team, on the other hand, has been travelling with a big squad and few players from Test squad will also be part of three-match T20 International series, notably, captain Babar Azam.

The Eng vs Pak 1T20 match will start on August 28, Friday.The venue for 1st T20 match is The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.The 1T20 between Pakistan and England will begin at 10:30 PM IST and 6:00 pm local time.The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 10:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.The England vs Pakistan 1st T20 match will be telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.You can also watch the live streaming of ENG vs PAK match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.