England vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, squad, Manchester weather forecast

Pakistan cricket team, led by Babar Azam, will start the three-match T20 International series as favourites against Eoin Morgan’s England. Both the teams will lock horns in the first T20 match on Friday at The Old Trafford in Manchester. Like the Test series, this one will also be played in empty stadium and in a bio-secure environment.



The visitors have an advantage as they have not lost a single T20 match in Manchester and all the matches are scheduled to take place at the same venue.



Meanwhile, there was a major setback for home team on the eve of the first T20 as its most explosive batsmen Jason Roy was ruled out of all three matches because of a left side strain.



The opener was hurt during practice at Old Trafford this week, and had a scan on Wednesday which revealed the injury.



Roy will remain with the England squad and look to recover in time for the white-ball series against Australia. England didn't say if a replacement would be called up for Roy.

Talking about the playing 11, Pakistan has some big and experienced T20 specialist in squad. Mohammad Aamir, who recently retired from Tests, will lead the Pakistan bowling attack while seasoned and will strengthen the batting line up.



Pakistan tentative playing 11: (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir.



On the other hand, England will be led by experienced with and in the side. Bairstow and Willey have made impressive performances against three-match ODI series against Ireland.



England playing 11: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Denly, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings (wk), Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

According to weather forecast, there is chance of light shower at the Old Trafford, Manchester during the match. However, after 8 pm local and 12:30 am IST, there is no forecast of rainfall and we may get a clear winner in reduced over match.The Old Trafford pitch is expected to favour pace bowlers as it did in the last two T20Is played here. England has both its previous T20 games in Manchester against India and Pakistan respectively after posting a total.In ENG vs PAK 1st T20, Pakistan may emerge victorious given its strong batting and bowling line-ups. Also, England has failed to get a desired result in shortest format of cricket and it would need an extra ordinary performance from them to upset Pakistan.