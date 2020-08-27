England vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, squad, Manchester weather forecast

-
ALSO READ
England vs Pakistan 2nd test playing 11, and Southampton weather forecast
England vs Pakistan 3rd test playing 11, and Southampton weather forecast
England vs Pakistan 1st Test playing 11, live streaming, match timing
England vs Ireland 3rd ODI playing 11, live telecast, toss timing details
Eng vs WI 1st Test: Check match timings, playing 11, live streaming details
-
Pakistan cricket team, led by Babar Azam, will start the three-match T20 International series as favourites against Eoin Morgan’s England. Both the teams will lock horns in the first T20 match on Friday at The Old Trafford in Manchester. Like the Test series, this one will also be played in empty stadium and in a bio-secure environment.
Check Eng vs Pak 1st Test live streaming and match start timing details here
The visitors have an advantage as they have not lost a single T20 match in Manchester and all the matches are scheduled to take place at the same venue.
Meanwhile, there was a major setback for home team on the eve of the first T20 as its most explosive batsmen Jason Roy was ruled out of all three matches because of a left side strain.
The opener was hurt during practice at Old Trafford this week, and had a scan on Wednesday which revealed the injury.
Roy will remain with the England squad and look to recover in time for the white-ball series against Australia. England didn't say if a replacement would be called up for Roy.
According to weather forecast, there is chance of light shower at the Old Trafford, Manchester during the match. However, after 8 pm local and 12:30 am IST, there is no forecast of rainfall and we may get a clear winner in reduced over match.
Eng vs Pak 3rd test pitch report
The Old Trafford pitch is expected to favour pace bowlers as it did in the last two T20Is played here. England has both its previous T20 games in Manchester against India and Pakistan respectively after posting a total.
England vs Pakistan match prediction
In ENG vs PAK 1st T20, Pakistan may emerge victorious given its strong batting and bowling line-ups. Also, England has failed to get a desired result in shortest format of cricket and it would need an extra ordinary performance from them to upset Pakistan.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
England squad for T20Is: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, David Willey.
Pakistan squad for T20Is: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.