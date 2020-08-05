JUST IN
TV umpire to call front foot no balls in England-Pakistan Test series
Eng vs Pak LIVE, 1st Test Day 1: Toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST

England vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. Check Eng vs Pak live toss, playing 11 and weather updates here

Photo: @ICC
In four occasions, Pakistan have either won or drawn a Test series against England, out of four played, since 2011-12. Pakistan won two series in the UAE (in 2011-12 and 2015-16) while drawing twice in England (2016 and 2018). Photo: @ICC

After winning a series played under rules to prevent coronavirus infection, England will take on Pakistan in the first Test of three-match series starting today at the Old Trafford, Manchester. England know another sluggish start to a Test match could prove costly as the hosts go in search of a first series win over Pakistan in a decade. In four occasions, Pakistan have either won or drawn a Test series against England, out of four played, since 2011-12. Pakistan won two series in the UAE (in 2011-12 and 2015-16) while drawing twice in England (2016 and 2018).

ENG vs PAK live telecast and streaming details

England vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST. Fans could also watch the live streaming of England vs West Indies match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 13:47 IST

