JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

IPL 2020: No change in status of Vivo sponsorship, don't panic, says BCCI
Business Standard

England vs Pakistan 1st Test playing 11, live streaming, match timing

England vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. Check playing 11, match timings and Manchester weather report here

Topics
England vs Pakistan | England cricket team | Bio-Bubble

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

England vs Pakistan
England has named the same squad that won the Wisden Trophy and it will be interesting to see what will be their bowling combination for the first Test. Photo: @ICC

England cricket team led by Joe Root would be wary of unpredictable Pakistan, when the two sides lock horns for the first test of three-match series at the Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester on Wednesday. This will be Pakistan cricket team’s first international match since coronavirus stoppage while the hosts would look to continues their form from the West Indies Test series.
 
ICC World Test Championship points table
 
The England vs Pakistan three-match Test series will be part of ICC World test championship (ICC WTC) and England has an opportunity to super cede Australia, who is on second position. England moved up to third position after winning the Test series against West Indies 2-1. Pakistan, on the other hand, would look to overtake New Zealand to fourth position. India is top of the points table with 360 points in nine matches.

Check ICC Test Championship latest news and points table here

Eng vs Pak 1st Test playing 11 prediction

England has named the same squad that won the Wisden Trophy and it will be interesting to see what will be their bowling combination for the first Test. The pace quartet of Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes were exceptional in the last test. It will be interesting to see what combination Root will pick, given Pakistan’s head coach Misbah ul haq hinted playing two spinners.

 

England playing 11: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
 
Pakistan playing 11: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas.

 Eng vs Pak live telecast, streaming in India and other match details
 
Date: August 5-9, 2020
 
Toss Timing: 3:00 pm (IST)
 
Match start Time: 03:30 pm (IST)
 
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
 
England vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. Fans could also watch the live streaming of ENG vs PAK match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.
 

England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Manchester weather forecast
 
The Manchester weather would not play a spoil sport as it did during the West Indies. There is 50 per cent of rainfall chances on Day 1. However, the weather forecast for next four days have no forecast for showers.

 
The Old Trafford pitch report
 
The Old Trafford has always supported seamers; however, it has produced turn and bounce for spinners from Day 1. The reason why Misbah hinted fielding two spinners on Monday during a press briefing.
 
Here are the squads of both the teams:
 
England: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Dan Lawrence
 
Pakistan: Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 18:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY