England vs Pakistan 1st Test playing 11, live streaming, match timing

This will be Pakistan cricket team's first international match since stoppage while the hosts would look to continues their form from the West Indies Test series.



The three-match Test series will be part of (ICC WTC) and England has an opportunity to super cede Australia, who is on second position. England moved up to third position after winning the Test series against West Indies 2-1. Pakistan, on the other hand, would look to overtake New Zealand to fourth position. India is top of the points table with 360 points in nine matches.



Eng vs Pak 1st Test playing 11 prediction

England playing 11: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad,



Pakistan playing 11: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas.

1st Test: Manchester weather forecast



The Manchester weather would not play a spoil sport as it did during the West Indies. There is 50 per cent of rainfall chances on Day 1. However, the weather forecast for next four days have no forecast for showers.

England has named the same squad that won the Wisden Trophy and it will be interesting to see what will be their bowling combination for the first Test. The pace quartet of Jofra Archer, James Anderson, and were exceptional in the last test. It will be interesting to see what combination Root will pick, given Pakistan’s head coach Misbah ul haq hinted playing two spinners.August 5-9, 20203:00 pm (IST)03:30 pm (IST)Old Trafford, Manchester1st Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. Fans could also watch the live streaming of ENG vs PAK match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.The Old Trafford has always supported seamers; however, it has produced turn and bounce for spinners from Day 1. The reason why Misbah hinted fielding two spinners on Monday during a press briefing.(C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Dan LawrenceAzhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah.