England vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live telecast, match and toss timing details

England will host Pakistan for the second T20 International of three-match series on Sunday (August 30) at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The first T20 was abandoned after rain interrupted England innings at 16.1 Overs and no further play was possible. However, the weather forecast for second match is good and there is very less chance of rainfall, according to weather.com.



Coming into the second T20 match, the hosts would take inspiration from Tom Banton’s 72 runs in 42 balls. The opener smashed four fours and five sixes in an entertaining knock featuring lusty hitting and unorthodox scoops. Pakistani spinners, on the other hand, stemmed the run flow and brought the visitors back in the game before rain had the final say.

With weather forecast on positive side for the second T20, both the teams would be gearing up to put better show on Sunday.

When 2nd T20 International (T20) match will start?



The Eng vs Pak 2nd T20 match will start on August 30, Sunday.

Where will 2nd T20 match be played?



The venue for 2nd T20 match is The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What will be the match timing of England vs Pakistan 2nd T20 International?



The 2nd T20 between Pakistan and England will begin at 7:00 pm IST and 2:30 pm local time.

When ENG vs PAK 2nd T20 live toss will take place on August, 30?



The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 6:30 pm IST or 2:00 pm local time.

Which TV channels will live telecast Eng vs Pak 2nd T20 match?



The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match will be telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match?



You can also watch the live streaming of ENG vs PAK match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.