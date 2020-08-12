England vs Pakistan 2nd test live telecast, match and toss timing details

Joe Root's will look to seal the three-match Test series, when it will host Pakistan for the second match, starting Wednesday at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. On the other hand, would look bounce back with better batting show in Southampton Test.

The hosts lead the series 1-0 following their thrilling three-wicket win in the first Test in Manchester. The stunning comeback victory has firmly put the momentum in their corner going into the Southampton Test. However, England will take the field without the presence of its vice-captain and star all-rounder who will miss the remainder of Pakistan series due to family reasons as a result of travelling to New Zealand to be with his ill father.

When 2nd Test match will start?



The Eng vs Pak 2nd Test match will start on August 13, Thursday.

Where will 2nd Test match be played?



The venue for 2nd Test match is The Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

What will be the match timing of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test?



The 2nd Test between Pakistan and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST and 11:00 am local time.

When ENG vs PAK 2nd test live toss will take place on August, 13?



The toss will held 30 minuetes before scheduled start of play that is 3:00 PM IST or 10:30 am local time.

Which TV channels will live telecast Eng vs Pak 2nd Test match?



The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels



How to watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match?



You can also watch the live streaming of ENG vs PAK match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.