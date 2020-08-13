JUST IN
PAK vs ENG Live, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST

The live telecast of Pakistan vs England second test will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 3:30 pm IST. Stay tuned for live toss, weather and match updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Ageas Bowl stadium, Southampton. Photo: @ICC
Pakistan would look to bounce back in the second Test, starting today, of three-match series after losing the previous encounter against England at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. The visitors need to forget the poor batting show in second innings of 1st Test. Talking about playing 11, Pakistan is expected to add an extra pacer in its bowling department by dropping leggie Shadab Khan.

Check ICC Test Championship latest news and points table here

England, on the other hand, would be high on confidence after crossing the line in a thriller during Manchester Test. However, the hosts are going through some teething questions.

Can Jos Buttler still be trusted as the wicketkeeper? How much has fast bowler Jimmy Anderson left in the tank? How best can fellow paceman Jofra Archer be utilised?
 
And, perhaps most significantly of all, how does England go about replacing Ben Stokes? All these doubts will be answered once England playing 11 is disclosed at 3:00 pm IST after the toss.
 
2nd Test: Live score Eng vs Pak

 

Click here for Eng vs Pak full scorecard
 
England vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming details
 
The live telecast of Pakistan vs England second test will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 3:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Sony Liv app and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for latest on Southampton weather, live toss and playing 11 updates…

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

