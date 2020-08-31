England vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live streaming, match and toss timing details

England's cricket team will look to seal the T20 International series, when the Eoin Morgan-led side will host Pakistan for the third and final T20 match at The Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain while the hosts chased down 196 runs in the second T20 game.

Pakistan's innings, bolstered by 56 from 44 balls from captain and a more belligerent 69 from 36 deliveries by Mohammad Hafeez, was in vain and Pakistan now must win the third and final T20 on Tuesday to avoid a series defeat. Pakistan captain has received a lot of criticism after his bowling unit failed to defend mammoth 195 runs on board.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at skipper Babar and questioned his decision-making ability. " looks like a lost cow to me. He is out there, not knowing what to do. It is important for him to take decisions on his own so that it could help him become a better captain in the coming times," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan team management likely to make some changes in playing 11 for the third Test as bowlers were sent for leather hunt by in a run feast.

3rd T20 International (T20) match will start?



The Eng vs Pak 3rd T20 match will start on September 1, Tuesday.

Where will 3rd T20 match be played?



The venue for 3rd T20 match is The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What will be the match timing of England vs Pakistan 3rd T20 International?



The 3rd T20 between Pakistan and England will begin at 10:30 pm IST and 6:00 pm local time.

When ENG vs PAK 3rd T20 live toss will take place on September 1?



The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 10:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will live telecast Eng vs Pak 3rd T20 match?



The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match will be telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match?



You can also watch the live streaming of ENG vs PAK match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.



