England vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, squad, Manchester weather forecast

would look to level the three-match T20 International series, when the Babar Azam-led side will lock horns with England for the third and final match at The Old Trafford, Manchester, on Tuesday (September 1). While chasing a mammoth target of 196 runs England captain smashed 66 runs off 33 balls and helped his side to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20 international on Sunday. Check Eng vs Pak 2nd T20 match highlights here



After a disappointing defeat from England, former Pakistani players has criticised Babar’s captaincy and team selection. Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar questioned Babar’s decisions in crunch situations and former all-rounder Shahid Afridi said that bowlers have failed to back batsmen.



Check Eng vs Pak 3rd T20I match and toss timings here



Notably, had some hamstring issues during his 2nd over and left the field and when he returned he was not allowed to bowl. He was out from the field of play for eight overs and he took the field, when six overs were left in the game. According to rules of cricket, if a bowler goes back to the dressing room and spends some time there, he is allowed to bowl again upon return only after he has spent the same amount of time on the field.



playing 11 prediction



Pakistan is likely to select Wahab Riaz ahead of Mohammad Aamir, who had some fitness issues in the previous match. Former Pakistan skipper Afridi critise team management for not playing Wahab, who has tons of T20 cricket experience. On the other hand, England would look to retain the winning combination.



Pakistan tentative playing 11: (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir/Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.



England tentative playing 11: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.



Manchester weather forecast



According to weather.com forecast, there is very less chance of rainfall during the match in Manchester and full 40-Over of play is possible.

The first two T20Is showed that Old Trafford wicket is a flat wicket with no help for bowlers. The bowlers need to rely on their variations to fox the batsmen. However, Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan got some purchase from the wicket but failed to leak the run flow as hitting through line is very easy on Machester pitch.In ENG vs PAK 3rd T20, England would look to continue his good show with bat on a flat wicket. A poor captaincy and the with one bowler down, Pakistan has lost the plot while defending the total and some changes in bowling department may turn Men in green’s fortune. However, England would start as favourites with bowling and batting doing their job in tandem.Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid,(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.