Pak vs Eng LIVE, 3rd T20: Wahab Riaz may find a place in Pak playing 11
The live telecast of Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30 pm IST. Check Pak vs Eng live toss, Manchester weather and other match details here
A cloudy but broadly dry evening is in store for the third at The Old Trafford, Manchester. Photo: @Englandcricket
According to Manchester weather forecast, a cloudy but broadly dry evening is in store for the third at The Old Trafford. Talking about the line-ups, Wahab Riaz may replace Mohammad Aamir while Shoaib Malik may pay way for youngster Haider Ali in Pakistan playing 11. Meanwhile, England may give a chance to David Willey over Chris Jordan.
PAK vs ENG 3rd T20 Live score
England vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming details
The live telecast of Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Sony Liv app and airtel stream. The Eng vs Pak live toss will take place at 10 pm IST.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
