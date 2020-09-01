JUST IN
Pak vs Eng LIVE, 3rd T20: Wahab Riaz may find a place in Pak playing 11

The live telecast of Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30 pm IST. Check Pak vs Eng live toss, Manchester weather and other match details here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

The Old Trafford ground, Manchester. Photo: @Englandcricket
A cloudy but broadly dry evening is in store for the third at The Old Trafford, Manchester. Photo: @Englandcricket
England will aim for its sixth consecutive T20 International series win, when the Eoin Morgan-led side take on Pakistan cricket team in the third and final match at The Old Trafford, Manchester today. On the other hand, Pakistan would look to end its England tour on a winning note and level the three-match series. England won the second T20 match on Sunday while the opener was abandoned due to rain.

Check Pakistan vs England latest cricket news updates here
 
According to Manchester weather forecast, a cloudy but broadly dry evening is in store for the third at The Old Trafford. Talking about the line-ups, Wahab Riaz may replace Mohammad Aamir while Shoaib Malik may pay way for youngster Haider Ali in Pakistan playing 11. Meanwhile, England may give a chance to David Willey over Chris Jordan.

PAK vs ENG 3rd T20 Live score





Check Pakistan vs England full scorecard here
 
England vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming details
 
The live telecast of Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Sony Liv app and airtel stream. The Eng vs Pak live toss will take place at 10 pm IST.
 
Stay tuned for latest on Manchester weather, live toss and playing 11 updates…

