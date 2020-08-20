England vs Pakistan 3rd test live streaming, match and toss timing details

Pakistan would look to level the Test series, when the Azhar Ali-led side will take on England cricket in the third and final match, starting Friday, at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. England's cricket team has won the first match of the series while second Test was ended in a draw after only 134.3 overs were bowled due to inclement wet weather conditions.



Meanwhile, the England and Wales cricket board (ECB) has announced today flexible start time for third Test. The teams will be able to make up for lost time due to bad weather in the third test by starting a day's play 30 minutes earlier. The flexibility in start time is required after the second match of the series was blighted by rain and bad light and ended in an unsatisfactory draw.

Captains and coaches of both teams have agreed to the changes, with the England and Wales Cricket Board saying "further consideration will be given to applying these changes at future series played in England."The Eng vs Pak 3rd Test match will start on August 21, Friday.The venue for England vs Pakistan 3Test match is The Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton.The 3rd Test between Pakistan and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST and 11:00 am local time.The toss will held 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 PM IST or 10:30 am local time.The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match will be telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channelsYou can also watch the live streaming of ENG vs PAK match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.