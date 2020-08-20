England vs Pakistan 3rd test playing 11, and Southampton weather forecast

Englands cricket team would eye a series win against Pakistan after 10 years, when the teams lock horn at The Ageas Bowl for the third and final Test in Southampton on Friday. In 10 years, out of four occasions, Pakistan has either won or drawn a Test series against England since 2011-12. Pakistan won two series in the UAE (in 2011-12 and 2015-16) while drawing twice in England (2016 and 2018).

The Azhar Ali led side, on the other hand, look to maintain the record as they hope the rain should stay away from the Southampton. The second Test was drawn due to inclement Southampton weather and only 134.3 Overs were bowled in a five-day match.

The third and final test is also crucial in respect to (WTC) as a win would allow the led side to pip Australia from the second spot on ICC WTC points table. Currently, India is leading the ICC WTC team standing with 360 points followed by Australia (296) and England (279). Pakistan is at the 5th spot with 153 points.

playing 11 prediction



Talking about the playing 11, it seems the hosts will not make any change in its combination. Zak Crawley who replaced Ben Stokes in the second test has scored a fifty in a rain hit match at number 3. Meanwhile, in bowling department, may get a chance of spinner Dominic Bess, who did not bowl in 2nd Test and given the nature of Southampton weather a five-man seam attack would be lethal.

England tentative playing 11: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess/Jofra Archer, James Anderson



On the other hand, Pakistan’s only concern was Fawad Alam dismissal on duck. However, the southpaw has brilliantly performed in the and dropping on a basis of one match performance won’t be easy.

Pakistan playing 11: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas.

Southampton weather forecast



The Southampton weather is again expected to play spoilsport during third test as rainfall is expected in all the five days. However, the Day 2 and 4 are expected to receive less rainfall compared to other days.

Eng vs Pak 3rd test pitch report



The Ageas bowl pitch is expected to favour pace bowlers as it did in the second Test match. Moreover, the overcast conditions will also favour the seam bowlers and fans may find bowlers eclipse the batters.

match prediction



The ENG vs PAK third Test may end in a draw as heavy rains are expected throughout the five days like the second one. However, a better first innings score by any team would make the test interesting given England board has adopted flexible start time for this Test.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



England: (Captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, and Mark Wood.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah.